U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert drops protection order against ex-husband, citing 'strict agreement'

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado dropped the protection order against her ex-husband Jayson Boebert during a court hearing on Monday afternoon.

Lauren Boebert, who appeared by WebEx, made this request to Judge Jonathan Pototsky, and added that they had reached a strict agreement in which the protection order was no longer needed.

After confirming this with Jayson Boebert, who was in the courtroom, the judge dismissed the order.

Lauren Boebert obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband in February after she accused him of threatening to harm her and enter the family's home without permission, according to the Associated Press. The judge's order for a temporary restraining order also included protections for three of the Boeberts' children, the AP reported. Jayson Boebert has denied the claim he broke into the home or threatened his ex-wife.

Jayson Boebert was involved in two criminal cases — one involving an alleged restaurant disturbance and another involving an alleged assault on Tyler Boebert, Jayson and Lauren's 18-year-old son — and was in court on Monday afternoon for these cases, in addition to the dropped protection order.

Jayson Boebert was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespassing and obstructing a peace officer for a Jan. 6, 2024 incident at a restaurant in Silt in which he reportedly argued with Lauren Boebert before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises, according to court records. He was arrested and released the same day.

Formal charges filed against Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband following alleged family incidents

A few days later, Jayson Boebert was charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault after allegedly assaulting his oldest son, Tyler Boebert, during the early hours of Jan. 9, 2024. Jayson Boebert had returned home from a Silt bar around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help, according to arresting documents. Jayson Boebert is accused of throwing Tyler Boebert's phone across the room and shoving his right thumb into Tyler Boebert's mouth, almost dislodging one of his teeth, according to an arrest affidavit.

The prosecution on Monday morning requested a protection order that listed Tyler Boebert as the victim, which the defense said it would not object to.

Judge Pototsky set a disposition hearing for both cases for April 15 at 1:30 p.m.

In a separate case, Tyler Boebert was arrested in Rifle in late February on nearly two dozen charges, including five felonies, related to a string of vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts, according to the local police department. That case is ongoing and he is due on court on April 11.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican, has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of Colorado. She announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of the state.