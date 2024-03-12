U.S. Postal Service worker robbed Saturday, reward offered for information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for any information regarding a suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker in Colorado Springs.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 11 a.m. near 918 Teal Court, just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

The suspect is described as a young Black male in his late teens or early 20s. He is said to be about six feet tall, and having a slim build, weighing about 160 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a mask pulled up over his nose. After the incident, he headed east on Mallard Drive.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the USPIS at (877)876-2455.

