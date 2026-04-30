U.S Marshals arrest Oklahoma murder suspect in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office and Alamosa Police Department arrested a wanted suspect with a connection to a murder in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Authorities said that the arrest came after Oklahoma investigators learned information that 35-year-old Charles Shamblin was in the Alamosa area.

Shamblin was one of three men charged in 2016 for the murder of Matthew Fagan, a 23-year-old hiker who disappeared near Lake Tenkiller.

Investigators say that Shamblin and co-defendant Tyler Leverett said that Michael Snelling murdered the hiker and allegedly threatened Shamblin and Leverett to conceal the body.

Shamblin was released in 2017 due to a lack of evidence, since the victim's body hadn't been located. However, Fagan's body was later found in November 2024 and identified in December 2025.

A new arrest warrant was issued on April 28, 2026, after learning new evidence.

The same day, the COVOTF in Alamosa received a request from the U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma to assist in finding and detaining Shamblin on the new first-degree murder warrant.

The officers found Shamblin in an apartment complex, where he was believed to be staying, and he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Alamosa County Detention Center and booked on the active warrant out of Oklahoma.

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