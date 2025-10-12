U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement end manhunt with an arrest on Blanca Peak

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with several other local law enforcement agencies, ended a 5-day manhunt for Paul Sandoval with an arrest on Blanca Peak Sunday morning.

Sandoval, who's been on the run since 2021, allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl in March 2021, before fleeing into the mountains.

In August 2025, he was seen in the area after breaking into a car and a home in Alamosa County. He was also confirmed to be armed with a rifle.

USMS says that a team of over 70 law enforcement officers from federal, state, and local agencies created the search time to ensure that they locate Sandoval.

According to USMS, agencies include the following:



U.S. Marshals Service – District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF)

Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshals Service - Special Operations Group (SOG)

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Colorado Department of Corrections S.O.R.T. and Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU)

DEA Special Response Team (SRT)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Boulder Police Department

Englewood Police Department

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Bureau of Land Management

U.S. Forest Service

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is led by the USMS and focuses on locating and capturing violent fugitives across the state.

“We want to express our gratitude and thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service and all of the other agencies involved that came to assist in this manhunt. We couldn’t have done it without their help.” Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson

