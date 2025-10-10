Manhunt underway for man accused of felony Sexual Assault of a Child, last seen on Blanca Peak

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in Colorado, in collaboration with the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), is conducting a large-scale, multi-agency manhunt for Paul Sandoval near Blanca Peak.

He's currently wanted for felony Sexual Assault of a Child and other charges.

Back on March 15, 2021, Sandoval allegedly sexually assaulted a minor. On March 19, the ACSO issued a warrant for his arrest, but he fled and disappeared into the mountains after learning about the warrant.

In August 2021, he was identified back in the area after breaking into a car and a home in Alamosa.

Authorities believe that Sandoval is hiding along trails leading to the top of Blanca Peak in the southwest part of the mountain.

They've confirmed that he's armed with a rifle. He was last seen wearing a red backpack and a gray shirt.

He's described as a white man, approximately 5'11", 140lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he's traveling with one dog and was seen on Friday, October 10, with a rifle.

The U.S. Marshals Service was contacted to assist in the investigation in August 2025.

Anyone with information about Sandoval, or who has possibly seen him near Blanca Peak, is asked to call 911 if in the area, call the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office, or submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals at www.usmarshals.gov/tips or by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

Police want to warn hikers and hunters that there is a large police presence in the area, and if they see Sandoval, do not attempt to make contact with him.

Any hunters or hikers in the area, please be aware of a large law enforcement presence, and if SANDOVAL is observed, do not attempt to contact him as he is armed and actively fleeing. Call 911 immediately.

