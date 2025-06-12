Two women dead after being hit by car in Pueblo, man charged with DUI

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two women are dead following an alleged DUI crash Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the northbound I-25 on-ramp at 13th Street.

Police say two women were southbound on the on-ramp pushing a bicycle when they were hit by the vehicle traveling northbound on the ramp.

When officers arrived, they say one of the women was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Their names will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The vehicle had stopped on the railroad trucks nearby. Police say they were able to locate the owner of the vehicle, 41-year-old Carlos Miranda, and interview him at his home.

Officers say Miranda told them he was driving the vehicle and thought he hit a dog. He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for charges of driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular homicide.

___

Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the North Academy Boulevard intersection. Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.