Two women cited for prostitution after operations at massage parlors in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two women were cited for prostitution following undercover operations at two massage parlors earlier this week, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they received information that prostitution was happening at the following places:



Chinese Young Massage on Santa Fe Drive in Blende

Sunshine Spa Massage Parlor on South McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West

According to detectives, one of the individuals that was approached at Chinese Young Massage was 13 years old. Due to their age, their name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

On Tuesday, detectives conducted operations at both sites and confirmed that a woman at each location solicited sexual acts to customers. There names and ages are below:



57-year-old Chen Zhufeng at Chinese Young Massage

67-year-old Hyun Wilson at Sunshine Spa Massage Parlor

According to the sheriff's office, Zhufeng had been cited for prostitution at Chinese Young Massage in 2019.

The sheriff's office does not believe the two massage parlors are related and both businesses remain open.

