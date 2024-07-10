Two victims identified from deadly crash on S. Powers Boulevard last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The two victims of a deadly crash that happened last month at South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard have been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, they are 72-year-old Olga Gauvala and 51-year-old Emily Hoffman.

Background Information

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) the three vehicle crash happened on Sunday, June 16 shortly after 11:30 a.m.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, two people, later identified as Gauvala and Hoffman were dead. CSPD says a third person was taken to the hospital. Their name and condition are unknown at this time.

CSPD's investigation revealed that a vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Shawn Johnston, was traveling southbound on South Powers Boulevard. They say Johnston ran a red light and hit a vehicle driven by Guavala.

According to police, this caused Gauvala to hit another vehicle that rolled on its passenger's side. Hoffman was the passenger in that vehicle.

CSPD says Johnston was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI and other traffic charges.

According to CSPD, these are the 28 and 29 traffic deaths this year in the city. They say there were 22 traffic deaths at this time last year in Colorado Springs.

___





Pueblo Native To Be Inducted Into The ProRodeo Hall of Fame Pueblo native J.D. Yates is among this year's inductees into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. He's been competing in rodeo for close to 50 years. Pueblo native inducted into the Rodeo Hall of fame

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.