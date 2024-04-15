Two teenagers dead after crash involving an alleged stolen car in Pueblo early Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two teenagers are dead after a crash involving an alleged stolen car, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around midnight on Friday, April 12 at the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Beulah Avenue near the Mountain View Cemetery.

Officers say they saw a white sedan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on West Northern Avenue near Bessemer Park. The sedan continued traveling west when it collided with a truck that was turning left from eastbound Northern Avenue onto Beulah Avenue.

While investigating, police say the sedan was an unreported stolen vehicle and was being driven without headlights at the time of the crash.

There were three people in the sedan, and police say two of them died at the scene. The driver of the truck and the third person in the sedan were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, the two teenage boys were 13 and 17-years-old of Pueblo.

Police say this is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to call Corporal Alarid at (719)553-3210.

This is the seventh fatal crash in the City of Pueblo this year, according to police.

