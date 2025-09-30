Two teenage boys arrested in connection to crime spree, suspect still at-large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a March crime spree, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On the morning of March 25, CSPD says a group of three people did the following:



attempted robbery of six convenience stores

burglary of another convenience store

burglary of a barber shop

The events occurred that morning between 3:45 a.m. to 5 a.m. Two of the incidents happened in El Paso County, and the others were in Colorado Springs.

While investigating, CSPD says detectives learned the three people were armed with an AR-style weapon, stole money and vape products. The suspects broke into businesses and attempted to gain access to cash registers.

From victim statements and surveillance video, CSPD says they were were able to connect the group to all of the incidents.

CSPD says the suspects used a stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned later that day.

Detectives followed up on several leads and identified two of the suspects as a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. In August, with help from the Denver Police Department and Aurora Police Department, CSPD served search warrants at their homes.

On September 16, CSPD obtained arrest warrants for the two boys. They were both already in custody on unrelated charges, according to CSPD. The other suspect remains unidentified at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

