Two people who were found dead in Fountain home identified by coroner's office

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a murder-suicide investigation in Fountain.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Fountain Police Department was sent to a home on Bonita Drive after receiving a call for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were both dead, and two unharmed children.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Amanda Larribas, and the man has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Spruill.

Larribas' death is being investigated as a homicide, and Spruill's death is being investigated as a suicide.

The coroner's office is still working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Original coverage:

Two people were found dead inside a home minutes after a 911 call on Thursday, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say they received a call from the home for a disturbance on Bonita Drive, which is located near the Highway 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange, just after 11:00 a.m.

When officers got there, the department says they found two people dead.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

