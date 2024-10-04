Two people in El Paso County arrested in connection to human trafficking case

EL PASO COUNTY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a human trafficking case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office says they received a call reporting the suspected case on Hathaway Drive, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

After investigating, the sheriff's office says Bryan Borenstein and Joanna Ferguson were arrested on the following charges:



attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

internet luring of a child

According to the sheriff's office, Borenstein and Ferguson are being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond.

The sheriff's office says there is a video online regarding this incident, and they are working to identify potential victims and witnesses.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at (719)520-7777.

