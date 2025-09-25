Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people found dead inside home in Fountain Thursday

Police say the call came in just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday about a disturbance on Bonita Drive.
Fountain police say two bodies found minutes after a 911 call came in from inside the home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were found dead inside a home minutes after a 911 call on Thursday, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say they received a call from the home for a disturbance on Bonita Drive, which is located near the Highway 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange, just after 11:00 a.m.

When officers got there, the department says they found two people dead.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

