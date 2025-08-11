Two people dead following shooting in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Sod House Trail, which is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

When officers arrived, they say a man and a woman were found dead and both had at least one gunshot wound. Their names will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, they are investigating the incident, but at this time, they believe all parties have been accounted for.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

___

____

