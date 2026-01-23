Two people arrested, stolen vehicle recovered following robbery investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following an armed robbery investigation, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on January 7 when a delivery service driver contacted the sheriff's office about a robbery in the 400 block of Sinton Avenue, which is located in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.

The sheriff's office says the caller reported a person entering the driver's seat of their vehicle while they struggled with another person in an attempt to stop them from leaving.

At that the time, the sheriff's office says the driver threatened the victim with a gun before driving away and dragging them 50 feet before they fell into the road.

While working with the State of Colorado Department of Corrections Adult Parole Division, sheriff's office detectives identified the suspects as 31-year-old Dominic Ray Bryan and 26-year-old Zhane Molina.

The sheriff's office says arrest records revealed Bryan was on parole for a previous aggravated robbery conviction.

On January 12, the following agencies conducted a Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) operation:



El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

During the operation, the sheriff's office says the victim's vehicle was recovered. Later that day, law enforcement took Bryan and Molina into custody without incident.

Bryan and Molina are being held at the El Paso County Jail on $25,000 bonds each. They are both facing the following charges:



aggravated robbery

second degree motor vehicle theft

menacing

attempted vehicular assault

reckless endangerment

The sheriff's office says Bryan is also being charged with a parole violation.

___

State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated. State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.