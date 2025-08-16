Two people arrested for motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs, drugs located

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were arrested for motor vehicle theft and drugs were found, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in 100 block of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Open Space.

According to CSPD, they started an investigation into a stolen 1999 Ford F-250 truck. They say the truck had fled from law enforcement several times in the last two weeks.

Surveillance of the truck showed the driver was 31-year-old Gabriel Bales and, the passenger was 41-year-old Carrie Schaefer, according to CSPD. Investigators also saw Bales and Schaefer spray painting the truck a different color and removing stickers.

Officers were able to arrest Bales and Schaefer. According to police, Bales was on parole for motor vehicle theft, and he had a warrant for violating parole conditions.

CSPD says officers also found meth and fentanyl during the incident.

Bales and Schaefer have been charged for motor vehicle theft and have been booked into the criminal justice center. During interviews, investigators learned Bales was also involved in other stolen vehicle cases.

