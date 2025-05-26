Two minors arrested in connection to motor vehicle thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two minors have been arrested in connection to motor vehicle thefts, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, they executed a search warrant Thursday in the 4100 block of Goldenrod Drive, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says they developed information of a minor, who had previously been arrested for burglary and motor vehicle theft, who was in possession of another stolen vehicle.

While investigating, CSPD also learned the minor and another minor were in possession of a handgun. The two minors, whose names will not be released because of their ages, were arrested for motor vehicle theft.

Additionally, CSPD says they arrested a man, whose name was not released, on an unrelated warrant. Police also say they recovered the handgun and two stolen vehicles.

CSPD says one of the minors is awaiting adjudication for pending cases related to motor vehicle thefts and vape store burglaries last year.

According to CSPD, the minor has been arrested several times, which you can view below:



arrested on 11/19/24 for multiple charges of motor vehicle theft, released immediately (no detention)

arrested on 12/10/24 for burglary and motor vehicle theft, released on 12/13/24 on a personal recognizance bond to family members

arrested on 02/05/25 for burglary and motor vehicle theft, released on 02/07/25 on a personal recognizance bond to family members

arrested on 04/02/25 for burglary, released on 04/06/25 on a personal recognizance bond to family members

CSPD says a non-profit has been involved in advocating and overseeing the minor's release and supervision following each of the crimes.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.