Two men sentenced for involvement in Pueblo County home invasion, motor vehicle theft in 2021

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two men have been sentenced in connection to a home invasion and motor vehicle theft case from 2021, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a home in the St. Charles Mesa area.

Both men, 30-year-old Jalen Rojas and 33-year-old Christopher Lujan were sentenced this week to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The sheriff's office says evidence collected from a stolen truck in the incident matched with evidence from Rojas and Lujan.

Rojas pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 15 years, according to the sheriff's office. They say Lujan was sentenced concurrently to five years for burglary and three years for motor vehicle theft.

___

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.