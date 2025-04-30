Two men arrested after allegedly scamming elderly El Paso County citizen

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two men were arrested after they allegedly scammed an elderly citizen, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in October, 2024 when the sheriff's office said they received a call from the citizen, who said they were the victim of an alleged scamming phone call. The citizen's name was not released.

The victim told the sheriff's office the scammer claimed to be a government agent and made several threats toward them. They say the victim sent money via a cryptocurrency ATM and purchased gold, which was given to the men in person.

Through cellphone tower record tracing, the sheriff's office identified the two suspects as Mahammadilham Vahora and Hajaili Vahora.

According to the sheriff's office, the men are both 24 years old and are Indian nationals admitted to the United States on student visas. They are both attending East-West University in Chicago.

The men were both booked into the El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office they are both suspects in a continued investigation involving victims across the United States.

The men have been charged with the following:



crimes to at-risk persons - robbery

money laundering - illegal investments

crimes to at-risk persons - theft

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“Shame on anyone who defrauds our elderly citizens. I am incredibly proud of my Financial Crimes Unit, as they continuously educate this vulnerable population regarding the risks of scammers and then hold accountable the low-life criminals who prey on their limited resources.



Scammers are around every corner, and it is crucial for families and friends to be talking to their elderly loved ones about the signs of a scam phone call or email. I encourage the citizens of the Pikes Peak region to connect with those who are vulnerable and remind them to NEVER give currency to anyone claiming to be a government agency while posing threats!” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

A recent increase in phone scamming is happening in the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas, according to the sheriff's office. Scammers will often pose as the following:



government agents

bank fraud investigators

IT specialists

The sheriff's office says victims will be instructed to do the following:

deposit money at crypto ATMs

withdraw large amounts of cash from their accounts

convert their money to gold

The victim is then tricked into giving their cash or gold to government agents who will meet with them in person.

The sheriff's office urges community members to be aware of ongoing schemes. They also say the government will never ask you to send any of the following:



crytpo

cash

gold

If you have been involved in a recent scam, the sheriff's office asks that you report it to your local law enforcement.

