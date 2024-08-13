Two deputies assaulted by inmate in the Pueblo County Jail Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY — Two deputies were assaulted by an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's office.

The incident happened Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, James Gilbert assaulted the deputies on the maximum-security floor of the jail.

The sheriff's office says one of the deputies was taken to the hospital and had serious injuries. The other deputy had minor injuries to his face. The names of the deputies have not been released at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, Gilbert is currently incarcerated on felony robbery and assault charges. They say they are still investigating the incident.

