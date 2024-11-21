Two boys arrested for stealing several vehicles in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two boys were arrested Tuesday for stealing several vehicles, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In mid-September, detectives with CSPD began investigating several vehicle thefts. During the investigation, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were identified as suspects and were often together during these crimes.

Due to their age, the names of the boys will not be released.

In November, police say they obtained arrest warrants for the boys. The 15-year-old was charged with one count of motor vehicle theft, and the boy was charged with two counts.

On Tuesday, CSPD says the boys were taken into custody. Police say the 15-year-old was booked into the Zeb Pike Juvenile Detention facility, and the 12-year-old was released to a family member.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.