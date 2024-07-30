Two arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and ramming it into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and ramming it into a police cruiser, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Monday around 2:15 p.m. when officers noticed the vehicle driving on Rebecca Lane, which is located near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Van Teylingen Drive.

According to CSPD, an officer pulled the vehicle over. While contacting the alleged suspects, the driver, later identified as Gallegos, put the stolen vehicle in reverse and rammed the police cruiser.

Police say Gallegos drove off the roadway, over a curb and up an embankment before the vehicle struck a gas meter and flipped on its passenger's side.

Gallegos ran across North Academy Boulevard and hid behind a bush, where he was later located by officers and was taken into custody.

According to police, Leah Barnett was the original driver of the stolen vehicle, but had switched places with Gallegos when they were pulled over. Barnett was taken into custody without incident.

CSPD says Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be at the scene for several hours repairing the hit gas meter.

Gallegos, who police say had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, was charged with the following:



motor vehicle theft

second degree assault on a peace officer

vehicular eluding

obstruction

criminal mischief

traffic offenses

possession of narcotics

According to CSPD, Barnett was charged with motor vehicle theft.

