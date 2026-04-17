Two armed suspects are on the run following a motor vehicle theft; the vehicle was recovered, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says multiple suspects are on the run following an alleged carjacking on Friday.
Police said the carjacking happened around 12:45 a.m., and according to police, their investigation revealed two suspects robbed a person and were armed with handguns.
A patrol officer attempted to stop the suspects in a Jeep Grand Cherokee after he had been flagged down by a person regarding the carjacking happening along Tejon Street downtown, but the vehicle fled the area. The officer did not initiate a pursuit at that time.
Later, Gold Hills Patrol Officers located the vehicle and engaged in a brief pursuit, but terminated it after determining it was unsafe to continue.
Colorado State Patrol was notified about this incident and later located the vehicle as well. Their pursuit resulted in the recovery of the Jeep, although police did not say where.
Police said the suspects have not been located at the time of this article's publication.
___
Vendors scramble to move out of Colorado Springs' Painted Tree
Dozens of local business owners are clearing out their booths at Painted Tree, with many unsure if they will be paid for their April sales before the location shuts down permanently.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.