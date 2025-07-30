Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trinidad man sentenced after crashing stolen car during high-speed chase in Castle Rock

A Trinidad man will spend more than a decade behind bars after a dramatic high-speed chase at a shopping center.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — A Trinidad man has been sentenced after crashing a stolen car during a high-speed chase in Castle Rock, according to the 23rd Judicial District.

They say 33-year-old Roy Allen Elliott-Casaus of Trinidad will spend 13 behind bars for the incident, which took place at the Castle Rock Outlets.

Elliott-Casaus plead guilty to the following charges:

  • assault on a peace officer
  • aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • vehicular eluding

The sentence will be served consecutively with a six-year sentence for an unrelated crime in Las Animas County.

The incident happened in January, 2022 when Castle Rock FLOCK cameras, which read license plates, identified a stolen car out of Englewood. Using drones, the Castle Rock Police Department located the car at the Outlets.

Officers waited until Elliott-Casaus entered the driver's seat and then attempted to pin the car. Elliott-Casaus rammed the officers patrol cars and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Elliott-Casaus drove through a median before being hit head-on by an officer in a patrol car. Elliott-Casaus ran from the scene, but he was later arrested.

