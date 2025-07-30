Trinidad man sentenced after crashing stolen car during high-speed chase in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — A Trinidad man has been sentenced after crashing a stolen car during a high-speed chase in Castle Rock, according to the 23rd Judicial District.
They say 33-year-old Roy Allen Elliott-Casaus of Trinidad will spend 13 behind bars for the incident, which took place at the Castle Rock Outlets.
Elliott-Casaus plead guilty to the following charges:
- assault on a peace officer
- aggravated motor vehicle theft
- vehicular eluding
The sentence will be served consecutively with a six-year sentence for an unrelated crime in Las Animas County.
The incident happened in January, 2022 when Castle Rock FLOCK cameras, which read license plates, identified a stolen car out of Englewood. Using drones, the Castle Rock Police Department located the car at the Outlets.
Officers waited until Elliott-Casaus entered the driver's seat and then attempted to pin the car. Elliott-Casaus rammed the officers patrol cars and drove off at a high rate of speed.
Elliott-Casaus drove through a median before being hit head-on by an officer in a patrol car. Elliott-Casaus ran from the scene, but he was later arrested.
___
Palmer Lake, Tri-Lakes citizens continue to fight Buc-ee's as deadline looms
Palmer Lake residents are continuing their opposition to a proposed Buc-ee's development despite a new agreement between the town and the retailer, the Mayor Pro-Tem issues a response.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.