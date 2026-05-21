Traffic stop leads to search of Pueblo West home, drugs, guns, and money seized

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man out on parole was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Chad Hurley, 53, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Pueblo County Jail. Following his arrest, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for his home along Calle de Cabellos in Pueblo West.

Upon searching the man's home, the PCSO says they discovered and seized several guns, suspected controlled substances, cash, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

“Today’s arrest and the seizure of drugs, money, and guns show our commitment to protecting this county and makes it clear that we will not tolerate this criminal activity,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “If you come here to sell drugs and endanger our residents, we will find you, arrest you, and hold you accountable.”

Additional charges are expected to be filed upon the seizure at the home, according to the PCSO.

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