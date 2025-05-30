Traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and several drugs in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A traffic stop led to the recovery of guns and several drugs, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle was stopped because they believed it was involved in the distribution of narcotics.

According to the sheriff's office, there were several people in the vehicle. After being granted a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives found the following:



two guns, one fully automatic

10 grams of fentanyl pills

38 grams of meth

about one gram of heroin

268 grams of powder suspected to be narcotics

15 grams of crystalline substance believed to be narcotics

85 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

one syringe filled with suspected narcotics

evidence believed to be used in the illegal distribution/sale of narcotics

At this time, the sheriff's office says no arrests have been made, but charges are pending.

___

First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Dianne Derby talks with her about what it took to get there as how she is using her retirement to teach and inspire others. First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.