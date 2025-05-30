Traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and several drugs in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A traffic stop led to the recovery of guns and several drugs, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says the vehicle was stopped because they believed it was involved in the distribution of narcotics.
According to the sheriff's office, there were several people in the vehicle. After being granted a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives found the following:
- two guns, one fully automatic
- 10 grams of fentanyl pills
- 38 grams of meth
- about one gram of heroin
- 268 grams of powder suspected to be narcotics
- 15 grams of crystalline substance believed to be narcotics
- 85 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- one syringe filled with suspected narcotics
- evidence believed to be used in the illegal distribution/sale of narcotics
At this time, the sheriff's office says no arrests have been made, but charges are pending.
