Traffic stop leads to drug bust and firearm seizure in El Paso County Monday

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY — A traffic stop Monday led to a drug bust and a seizure of illegal firearms, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

The sheriff's office says one of their deputies noticed a vehicle speeding that had expired tags. The deputy pulled over the driver, 44-year-old Osvaldo Luque-Camargo.

According to the sheriff's office, Luque-Camargo did not have insurance and had a suspended driver's license. The deputy also noticed a firearm in the center console of the vehicle.

The deputy asked to search the vehicle and Luque-Camargo agreed. According to the sheriff's office, the following was found in his vehicle:

  • 380 grams of methamphetamine
  • drug distribution paraphernalia
  • a firearm with no serial number
  • ballistic body armor
  • debit cards not issued to him
  • more than 100 gift cards

Luque-Camargo was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jail. He is facing the following charges:

  • unlawful possession for distribution
  • special offender
  • unlawful possession of financial devices
  • several traffic violations

According to the sheriff's office, Luque-Camargo is being held on a $50,000.
El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Thanks to the vigilance and great cop work on behalf of Deputy Roberts, what started as a traffic stop led to the removal of dangerous drugs and an illegal firearm from our streets. My deputies are committed to keeping El Paso County safe, and this is a prime example of their dedication to protecting our community."
El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

