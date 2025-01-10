Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Traffic stop leads to attempted homicide arrest in Pueblo

Handcuffs
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Handcuffs
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO — A traffic stop Thursday led to a 20-year-old being arrested for attempted homicide, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. when an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle without license plate lights in the downtown area.

Police say the officer reported the plate number and vehicle description to a detective, who determined the vehicle was involved in a shooting last month.

The detective responded to the scene. Police say the officer and detective were able to take 20-year-old Alexander Vigil into custody without incident.

According to police, Vigil was booked into the Pueblo County Jail for an attempted homicide warrant on a $250,000 bond.

The department says with help from their new Real Time Crime Center, they are focused on finding suspects in incidents like this one.

WATCH: A look behind the scenes of how Pueblo Police are trying to fight crime

___



Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck

Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community