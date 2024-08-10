Three people arrested in Pueblo in connection to aggravated robbery and pursuit

PUEBLO — Three people have been arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery and a pursuit, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Avenue near the I-25 and Pueblo Boulevard interchange.

According to police, an armed robbery occurred on Lake Avenue. They say a woman and a man armed with a gun entered the store and stole money and cigarettes. The two left the store in a four-door white vehicle.

Police say a GPS device was taken with the stolen items and aired a location near Beech Street near the intersection of North Joplin Avenue and East 4th Street.

According to police, an officer saw the vehicle heading south on North Queens Avenue, which is located on the east side of the city. A pursuit followed, which ended in the vehicle crashing into a fence at the intersection of East 4th Street and Norwood Avenue.

Three people were taken into custody. Their names and charges are listed below:



Adam Montez

aggravated robbery possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Felisha Trujillo

aggravated robbery complicity to commit a crime vehicular eluding reckless driving

Angelique Vigil

aggravated robbery contempt of court



A search warrant was executed on the vehicle. According to police, several items, including a handgun and personal items stolen from the store clerk were found.

