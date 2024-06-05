Three people arrested in connection to bodies found in Phantom Canyon in 2022

FREMONT COUNTY — Three people from Fremont County have been arrested in connection to the discovery of two bodies in Phantom Canyon in 2022, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

A grand jury indicted 45-year-old Anthony Fogle, 41-year-old Toni Gurule and 40-year-old Suzzete Sayler on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says the charges stem from the discovery of two bodies, 25-year-old Ryan Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, on February 8, 2022 in Phantom Canyon.

According to the sheriff's office, Fogle was arrested on homicide charges last month while he was already in federal custody in Englewood on separate drug and weapons charges.

Gurule and Sayler were arrested on Saturday in Arizona. The sheriff's office says all three will be extradited back to Fremont County.

___





Air Academy High Junior ready to push cycling skills at the Pikes Peak APEX Some of the top riders in the sport of mountain bike racing are arriving in Colorado Springs this week for the Pikes Peak APEX race series. KOAA has invited and is sponsoring some of the best local high school racers to take on the three days of courses. Pikes Peak APEX rider: Air Academy's Kylie Moerk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.