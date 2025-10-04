Three people arrested after drugs, gun and explosives found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people were arrested after drugs, a gun and explosives were found in a vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Battle Ground Skilled Gaming, which is located on Santa Fe Drive, around 2 a.m. Sunday after an employee received two counterfeit $100 bills from two customers.
Deputies contacted the suspects, later identified as 33-year-old Jackson Gill and 28-year-old Kayla Dockins. The sheriff's office learned Gill was wanted on a warrant out of Huerfano County.
The sheriff's office says Gill and Dockins arrived with another man, later identified as 37-year-old Gabriel Rivera-Leiba.
While investigating, deputies looked inside their vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw drugs, a gun and what looked like a homemade pipe bomb in the vehicle.
Deputies executed a search warrant and found the following:
- 15 grams of meth
- a shotgun
- an explosive device
- assorted credit cards and identification cards belonging to others
The Pueblo Metro Bomb Team was called, and they say the pipe bomb was determined to be a live explosive device. The sheriff's office says the device was safely removed from the vehicle.
Gill was arrested on the following charges:
- possession of explosives
- possession of a forgery instrument
- possession of a weapon by a previous offender
- special offender
- unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- ID theft
- theft
- first-degree forgery
- being a fugitive of justice
Dockins was arrested for the following:
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- possession of explosives
- first-degree forgery
The sheriff's office says Rivera-Leiba was arrested for criminal possession of an identification document and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
