Three people arrested after drugs, gun and explosives found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people were arrested after drugs, a gun and explosives were found in a vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Battle Ground Skilled Gaming, which is located on Santa Fe Drive, around 2 a.m. Sunday after an employee received two counterfeit $100 bills from two customers.

Deputies contacted the suspects, later identified as 33-year-old Jackson Gill and 28-year-old Kayla Dockins. The sheriff's office learned Gill was wanted on a warrant out of Huerfano County.

The sheriff's office says Gill and Dockins arrived with another man, later identified as 37-year-old Gabriel Rivera-Leiba.

While investigating, deputies looked inside their vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw drugs, a gun and what looked like a homemade pipe bomb in the vehicle.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the following:



15 grams of meth

a shotgun

an explosive device

assorted credit cards and identification cards belonging to others



The Pueblo Metro Bomb Team was called, and they say the pipe bomb was determined to be a live explosive device. The sheriff's office says the device was safely removed from the vehicle.

Gill was arrested on the following charges:



possession of explosives

possession of a forgery instrument

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

special offender

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

ID theft

theft

first-degree forgery

being a fugitive of justice



Dockins was arrested for the following:



possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

possession of explosives

first-degree forgery



The sheriff's office says Rivera-Leiba was arrested for criminal possession of an identification document and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

___

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.