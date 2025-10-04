Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Three people arrested after drugs, gun and explosives found in Pueblo County

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people were arrested after drugs, a gun and explosives were found in a vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Battle Ground Skilled Gaming, which is located on Santa Fe Drive, around 2 a.m. Sunday after an employee received two counterfeit $100 bills from two customers.

Deputies contacted the suspects, later identified as 33-year-old Jackson Gill and 28-year-old Kayla Dockins. The sheriff's office learned Gill was wanted on a warrant out of Huerfano County.

The sheriff's office says Gill and Dockins arrived with another man, later identified as 37-year-old Gabriel Rivera-Leiba.

While investigating, deputies looked inside their vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw drugs, a gun and what looked like a homemade pipe bomb in the vehicle.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the following:

  • 15 grams of meth
  • a shotgun
  • an explosive device
  • assorted credit cards and identification cards belonging to others

The Pueblo Metro Bomb Team was called, and they say the pipe bomb was determined to be a live explosive device. The sheriff's office says the device was safely removed from the vehicle.

Gill was arrested on the following charges:

  • possession of explosives
  • possession of a forgery instrument
  • possession of a weapon by a previous offender
  • special offender
  • unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • ID theft
  • theft
  • first-degree forgery
  • being a fugitive of justice

Dockins was arrested for the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • possession of explosives
  • first-degree forgery

The sheriff's office says Rivera-Leiba was arrested for criminal possession of an identification document and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

___

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community