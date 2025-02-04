Three men who were killed near Memorial Park last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The three men who were killed on the morning of January 25 near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs have been identified.

Their names and ages are listed below:



Manuel Villafan, 20

Raymond Padilla, 21

Nicholas Medina, 33

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), all suspects have been identified and accounted for. At this time, the names of the suspects have not been released, and it is unclear if they are facing any charges.

These were the fourth, fifth and sixth homicides this year in the city, according to CSPD. At this time last year, CSPD says there was one homicide.

Background Information

CSPD found the bodies of three men, later identified as Villafan, Padilla and Medina near Memorial Park.

According to CSPD, officers were sent on a call for service about a possible shooting around 8:15 a.m. in the 800 block of South Union Boulevard.

Many of those who live in the area were at home with their families when the shooting happened.

“It’s very close to home. I mean, my kids were sleeping when it happened and a random bullet could have gone through the wall or window. I mean, anything,” says Cameron Sanders, who lives at the complex.

Yohan Haper also lives at the apartment. She tells News5 her emotions as her home became a crime scene for the day.

“I worry about this happening where we live because you’d like to imagine that your home is a safe place," said Haper.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

