Three men wanted for assault in Chaffee County allegedly tied to Venezuelan gang

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Three men who are allegedly tied to a Venezuelan gang are at-large following several assault incidents, according to the Salida Police Department.

One of the incidents happened around 3 a.m. on November 2 at the Sinawav Trail Lodge, which is located near Salida High School.

According to police, several armed people forced entry into a home, assaulted two people and held them against their will before heading to Denver.

The suspects were identified as the following from Buena Vista:



24-year-old Daviler Brito Ibarra

41-year-old Carlos Garcia Reyes

25-year-old Wisan Ruiz

Police determined the incident was connected to organized criminal activity involving a Venezuelan gang. While investigating, police also determined the criminal activity began earlier that night in Buena Vista where another person was allegedly assaulted by the group.

According to police, following the assualt, the victim drove off to Salida, and the alleged suspects followed. The three found the victim's vehicle at the home in the Sinawav Trail Lodge, but the victim was not there, and the people held against their will did not know the victim.

The next day, an arrest warrant was obtained for Brito Ibarra on the following charges:



two counts of criminal attempt

two counts of murder in the second degree

false imprisonment

first degree burglary

two counts of menacing

child abuse

conspiracy to commit first degree murder

second degree assault

third degree assault

menacing

harassment

criminal mischief

Arrests warrants were also obtained for Garcia Reyes and Ruiz on the following charges:



two counts of criminal attempt

two counts of second degree murder

conspiracy to commit first degree murder

second degree assault

third degree assault

menacing

harassment

criminal mischief

As the Buena Vista Police Department continued investigating, they issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Miguel Polo for a charge of solicitation to commit murder.

On November 6, Brito Ibarra was arrested in Denver and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Garcia Reyes, Ruiz and Polo remain at-large and are believed to be in Chaffee County.

If you have video, information, or know where they are, you are asked to either call the Salida Police Department at (719)539-2596, or the Buena Vista Police Department at (719)395-8654. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chaffee County Crime Stoppers.

