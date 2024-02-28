Watch Now
Three men arrested in connection to homicide on Pueblo's eastside last June

INVESTIGATION SCENE AT SOUTH JOPLIN AVENUE AND EAST ASH STREET
Kevin Reynolds
Pueblo Police investigating a homicide at South Joplin Avenue near East Ash Street on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 18:15:01-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has made arrests in connection to a homicide on Pueblo's eastside last June.

The shooting happened just before 6:45 a.m. on June 19, 2023 in the 1000 block of E. River St. located west of Bradford Park. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Jordan Robinson dead in a vehicle.

Detectives with Pueblo Police investigated the incident as a homicide, and three suspects were identified. Their names and ages are below:

  • Jacob Rizo, 30
  • Haddon Jacobs, 31
  • Aaron Cagnoni, 31

The suspects have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on arrest warrants for second degree murder.
