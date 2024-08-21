Three juveniles injured in drive-by shooting last week at Donley Park in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Three juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting last week at Donley Park, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the park, which is located on the west side of Pueblo.

According to police, several juveniles were at the park when a vehicle drove by and shot at them. Two boys and a girl were shot. Police say the two boys were taken to hospitals in Pueblo, and the girl was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs due to her injuries.

Police say all three have since been released from the hospital.

Since the three juveniles are under the age of 18, their names and ages will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

The department says they are investigating this crime, and at this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Hector Herrera at (719)553-3336. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

