Three CSPD officers assaulted Sunday, treated and released on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three police officers and a paramedic were assaulted Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

According to CSPD, the officers were dispatched to the area for a single vehicle crash. The department says witnesses told them the driver, later identified as Joseph Lopez, walked away from the vehicle with a weapon.

CSPD says when officers tried to contact him, Lopez became violent and allegedly assaulted them and an American Medical Response (AMR) parademic.

According to the department, an illegal firearm was found in Lopez's vehicle. He was taken to into custody and to the hospital where CSPD says he allegedly continued to be aggressive and tried to bite staff members.

CSPD tells News5 the officers and the paramedic were treated for their injuries at the scene and were released.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash, according to CSPD.

