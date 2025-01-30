Three arrested following illegal encampment crackdown in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Three people were arrested following a crackdown on illegal encampments along the Greenway Trail, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The trail is located along East Las Vegas Street.

According to the sheriff's office, they were along the trail Monday responding to reports of increased camping in the area. Deputies say they told people there that camping along the trail is illegal.

The sheriff's office says four people were cited for trespassing on private property, three were cited for unauthorized camping on private property, and a missing person was located.

Additionally, the following people were arrested on the warrants listed below:



Daniel Scheuermann, 40: failing to comply with probation on a domestic violence felony menacing charge

Leticia Gutierrez, 23: escape from the Department of Corrections (parole violation) stemming from a first-degree criminal trespass charge

Yancey Buckalew, 62: multiple failure-to-appear warrants related to driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“These encampments pose a serious threat to our community, putting our trails, rivers, and public spaces at risk. They create a heightened fire danger and encourage increased criminal activity in the area. As this operation proves, these spots are often exploited by criminals trying to avoid accountability. My Office will continue pushing forward with these critical efforts to protect our residents, maintain public safety, and ensure criminal behavior does not go unchecked.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___





Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado. Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.