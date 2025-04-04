Three adults, teenager arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three adults and a teenager have been arrested in connection with smash-and-grab burglaries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Detectives with CSPD began investigating these patterns, which primarily targeted marijuana dispensaries, from October 2024 through February 2025.

Colorado Springs Police Department

During the smash-and-grab burglaries, CSPD says the suspects used stolen vehicles to crash through the walls of the dispensaries. They would then steal marijuana products and other items. According to CSPD, they also targeted ATM machines and other businesses.

Following an investigation, it was determined that three adults and a teenager were involved in these incidents. The names, ages, and charges of the adults are below:



19-year-old Xavior Patti

special offender unlawful distribution of a controlled substance unlawful distribution of marijuana aggravated robbery burglary motor vehicle theft money laundering conspiracy

20-year-old Devin Mulanix

unlawful distribution of marijuana burglary motor vehicle theft vehicular eluding possession of weapons by previous offenders theft criminal mischief

19-year-old Truziah Gray

aggravated robbery burglary theft motor vehicle theft criminal mischief



Since the teenager is 16 years old, their name will not be released. Their charges are listed below:

second-degree burglary

motor vehicle theft

criminal mischief

theft

possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Through the investigation, detectives identified almost 40 incidents committed by the group, which included motor vehicle thefts, burglaries, and robberies in the following places:

Colorado Springs

Aurora

El Paso County

Adams County

Arapahoe County

Detectives recovered the following:

17 pounds of marijuana

1.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate

167 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

six firearms (one stolen)



Colorado Springs Police Department

Detectives determined the group stole around $275,000 worth of marijuana and $125,000 worth of vehicles. According to CSPD, they caused around $50,000 in damage to businesses and personal property.

CSPD says they are still investigating these incidents. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





____

