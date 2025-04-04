Three adults, teenager arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three adults and a teenager have been arrested in connection with smash-and-grab burglaries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Detectives with CSPD began investigating these patterns, which primarily targeted marijuana dispensaries, from October 2024 through February 2025.
During the smash-and-grab burglaries, CSPD says the suspects used stolen vehicles to crash through the walls of the dispensaries. They would then steal marijuana products and other items. According to CSPD, they also targeted ATM machines and other businesses.
Following an investigation, it was determined that three adults and a teenager were involved in these incidents. The names, ages, and charges of the adults are below:
- 19-year-old Xavior Patti
- special offender
- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- unlawful distribution of marijuana
- aggravated robbery
- burglary
- motor vehicle theft
- money laundering
- conspiracy
- 20-year-old Devin Mulanix
- unlawful distribution of marijuana
- burglary
- motor vehicle theft
- vehicular eluding
- possession of weapons by previous offenders
- theft
- criminal mischief
- 19-year-old Truziah Gray
- aggravated robbery
- burglary
- theft
- motor vehicle theft
- criminal mischief
Since the teenager is 16 years old, their name will not be released. Their charges are listed below:
- second-degree burglary
- motor vehicle theft
- criminal mischief
- theft
- possession of a handgun by a juvenile
Through the investigation, detectives identified almost 40 incidents committed by the group, which included motor vehicle thefts, burglaries, and robberies in the following places:
- Colorado Springs
- Aurora
- El Paso County
- Adams County
- Arapahoe County
Detectives recovered the following:
- 17 pounds of marijuana
- 1.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate
- 167 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- six firearms (one stolen)
Detectives determined the group stole around $275,000 worth of marijuana and $125,000 worth of vehicles. According to CSPD, they caused around $50,000 in damage to businesses and personal property.
CSPD says they are still investigating these incidents. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.
