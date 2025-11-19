'They came back and got the rest of it,' Pueblo vape shop burglarized twice in four days

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo vape store was burglarized twice within four days this week. A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department said they have seen a growing trend of break-ins targeting vape businesses across the city.

Giggle Glasshole, a vape store on the north side of Pueblo, was smashed into on Sunday and Wednesday mornings.

Giggle Glasshole owners Raydan Garcia and Kayla Wilson are dealing with extensive damage and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise after criminals used stolen vehicles to ram through their store's walls on two separate occasions.

"You don't expect it to happen to you," said Wilson.

Kayla Wilson

Wilson said the first break-in happened early Sunday morning when four people used a stolen car to smash through the store's windows.

Security cameras captured the entire incident, showing the vehicle crashing through the wall before suspects exited and began stealing small display cases from the counters.

"They took anything that was a quick grab, pretty much, at that point," said Garcia.

Garcia said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and he estimates it will cost nearly $30,000 to repair the damaged wall and windows.

Then, three days later, it happened again. On Wednesday morning, a car rammed into the back of the store, breaking through wooden boards that had been installed as temporary protection. The suspects entered and stole additional display cases.

"Whatever they didn't get, they came back and got the rest of it that was easy to grab," said Garcia.

Wilson said it has been a tough week and different for a small business to bounce back from.

"It was just like one of those things where you don't know how to feel," said Wilson. "... After that happens, you're left... to clean up and to make sure that all your stuff is protected."

The store already had security measures in place, including metal roll-down shutters on the windows. Following the second break-in, the owners have hired 24-hour security to monitor and protect their business.

