The Pueblo Police Department needs your help locating this wanted homicide suspect

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted homicide suspect.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department said they are looking for 33-year-old Edgar Earl Darden Jr.

Darden is wanted for his connection to a homicide that took place on June 11th. 28-year-old Michael Anthony Sandoval was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds and police believe Darden is allegedly involved.

Darden is a 5'07" tall, 180-pound, African American male with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Darden should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Darden, police say call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Editors Note: Scripps News and KOAA5 have a mugshot policy of only posting the image if law enforcement authorities are looking for a specific person or if other victims are being asked to come forward.

____

