Victim identified in deadly shooting on Pueblo's westside over the weekend

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting over the weekend on the west side of Pueblo. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of W. 11th St. and Francisco St. located south of El Pueblo Pride Park.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Sandoval of Pueblo. The Coroner says that the victim died at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect, and what led to the shooting. Pueblo Police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

This is the ninth homicide in Pueblo this year. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers (719)542-7867.

