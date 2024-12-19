The man who died following a shooting involving police last week has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died following a shooting involving Colorado Springs Police Officers last weekend has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 33-year-old Dean Ackerman.

Background Information

A man is dead following a shooting involving officers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

CSPD says officers were sent to the area for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they say they found a man, later identified as Ackerman, waving a gun around. During an hour-long standoff, police say Ackerman fired several rounds in the area.

Police say Ackerman raised the gun toward officers and several officers shot at him. They say Ackerman died at the scene. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The eight CSPD officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per policy. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies was at the scene, however, he was not involved in the shooting.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes 16-2.5-301, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigative agency for this incident.

