Texas man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, FBI looking for victims in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for victims in Colorado after a Texas man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Hugo Cardona Jr. got access to young girls' Snapchat accounts to steal their intimate pictures and videos.

Cardona then contacted the girls on social media and told them to apologize or he would release their pictures.

The FBI and Homeland Security have found 15 victims so far in Colorado, Arizona and El Paso, Texas.

If you have been in contact with Cardona, or know someone who has, you can fill out a questionnaire on the FBI's website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.