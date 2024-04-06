Watch Now
Texas man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, FBI looking for victims in Colorado

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for victims in Colorado after a Texas man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.
EL PASO, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for victims in Colorado after a Texas man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Hugo Cardona Jr. got access to young girls' Snapchat accounts to steal their intimate pictures and videos.

Cardona then contacted the girls on social media and told them to apologize or he would release their pictures.

The FBI and Homeland Security have found 15 victims so far in Colorado, Arizona and El Paso, Texas.

If you have been in contact with Cardona, or know someone who has, you can fill out a questionnaire on the FBI's website.
