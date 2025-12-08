Teller County Sheriff's deputy arrested for second time in two months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Teller County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for the second time in a month after he was arrested on December 1 in Colorado Springs.

John Taylor, who is 39 years old, is facing an indecent exposure charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported seeing him touching himself inappropriately while parked outside of a gym in Colorado Springs.

On November 2, he was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for second degree assault and domestic violence.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they received a call that morning from someone who said a verbal argument with their roommate, later identified as Taylor, escalated and became physical.

When deputies arrived to the home in Security-Widefield, they say they met with the victim, and Taylor was later detained after he left the home.

Those charges were dismissed, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, and Taylor was released on November 4 on a $10,000 bond.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says Taylor has been with them since 2018, and he's currently on administrative leave.

