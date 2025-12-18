Teller County Sheriff's deputy and son of sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Chase Mikesell, a deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, has pleaded guilty to DUI.

The incident happened on August 3, around 9:00 p.m., along Highway 24 at the Divide junction.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle traveling southbound that evening was stopped at a construction zone traffic control flagger stop sign when it was rear-ended by Deputy Mikesell.

As part of a plea deal, Deputy Mikesell will complete the following:



12 months of probation

a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim panel

48 public service hours

Deputy Mikesell won't be able to possess a firearm or weapon unless it is related to his work as part of the plea deal. He also won't be able to possess or consume any alcohol.

News5 has asked the Teller County Sheriff's Office if he is facing any consequences at work. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back.

___

One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions Officials told us they believe these fires were caused by downed power lines. The Scripps News Group is working to gather more information and will have a crew reporting the latest updates. One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.