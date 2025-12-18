Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teller County Sheriff's deputy and son of sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

Chase Mikesell, a deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, has pleaded guilty to DUI.
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Chase Mikesell, a deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, has pleaded guilty to DUI.

The incident happened on August 3, around 9:00 p.m., along Highway 24 at the Divide junction.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle traveling southbound that evening was stopped at a construction zone traffic control flagger stop sign when it was rear-ended by Deputy Mikesell.

As part of a plea deal, Deputy Mikesell will complete the following:

  • 12 months of probation
  • a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim panel
  • 48 public service hours

Deputy Mikesell won't be able to possess a firearm or weapon unless it is related to his work as part of the plea deal. He also won't be able to possess or consume any alcohol.

News5 has asked the Teller County Sheriff's Office if he is facing any consequences at work. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back.

