Teenager taken into custody for motor vehicle theft, possessing a weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager was taken into custody for charges including motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The teenager, whose name will not be released due to his age, is also facing a charge of felony menacing. The incident happened on Wednesday at 11:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dublin Boulevard, which is located near Tutt Boulevard.

CSPD says they were working two stolen vehicle incidents involving the teenager when they learned he pointed a gun at a victim during a car burglary in the 7300 block of Corsicana Drive, which is located near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area when they located a stolen white Hyundai Elantra on Dublin Boulevard.

Because of the teenager's criminal history, a vehicle block was performed to prevent him from escaping. The teenager attempted to escape, but later surrendered and was taken into custody.

CSPD says the teenager was taken to a juvenile detention facility. They say he had several warrants for his arrest, which included a charge of failure to comply with the court regarding other motor vehicle thefts.

According to CSPD, detectives found a loaded handgun and a BB gun inside the stolen car.

