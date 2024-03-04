Teenager killed in shooting at High Meadows Park, other teenager released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has said a 17-year-old was killed following a shooting at High Meadows Park last Wednesday.

The identity of the teenager killed will not be released following the passage of Riley's Law or SB 23-075, which protects the identity of underage crime victims and witnesses.

Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, near the intersection of Peterson Road and N. Carefree Circle.

At the time of the shooting, multiple callers called in saying two males were suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. Both were transported to the hospital where the 17-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries died.

CSPD is investigating this incident as a homicide. The other teenager shot was released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Police say there is currently no suspect in custody. They also say this was an isolated incident, not a random attack.

Police say they have not made any arrests and that this remians an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to the crime, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

