Teenager charged in fatal crash that killed one in February

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A teenager has been charged after a fatal car crash killed one person, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 at the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. & Palmer Park Blvd. located east of Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Colorado Springs Police says that a vehicle on northbound N. Academy Blvd. was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed with up to eight juveniles in the car. The vehicle ran a red light and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Palmer Park Blvd.

Multiple people from the car that ran the red light were ejected and taken to the hospital. One of those people later died from their injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby of Colorado Springs.

On May 17th, the Colorado Springs Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the driver of the car that ran the red light. The driver turned themselves in on May 24th, and is being charged with vehicular homicide. Since the driver is 17 years old, their identity will not be released, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

