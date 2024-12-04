Teenager charged after attempted smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager has been charged after an alleged attempted smash-and-grab burglary, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, officers in the area noticed a stolen vehicle with damage. The vehicle turned into an apartment complex and two people got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers were able to arrest a teenager about a block away after a brief chase, but they were not able to locate the other person. The teenager was charged with several felonies and was released to a parent. Due to the teenager's age, their name will not be released.

CSPD determined the stolen vehicle was used in an attempted smash-and-grab burglary. They say the business had significant damage, but the vehicle was unable to access the store.

