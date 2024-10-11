Teenager arrested Wednesday in connection to convenience store robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager is behind bars after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) connecting him to a string of convenience store robberies.

Officers say 19-year-old Monterrious Barlow went into four convenience stores with a gun and demanded money from employees. These robberies happened between September 26 and October 7.

With the help of the Fountain Police Department, CSPD arrested Barlow Wednesday at his home in Fountain.

He's being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

